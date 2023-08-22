Read Next: Dancing With the Stars Ushers In Post-Tyra Banks Era With New Poster
The Bachelor Reveals Season 28 Star

The Bachelor Season 28 Star
Courtesy of ABC
It’s Joey Graziadei’s turn to serve: After getting sent home by Charity in The Bachelorette‘s season finale, the 27-year-old tennis pro has been named the new star of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor Joey

The news was revealed during The Bachelorette‘s live finale on Monday, with host Jesse Palmer making the announcement. (He even picked a girl out of the live studio audience to be a contestant on Joey’s season!) Joey made it all the way to the final two of Charity’s Bachelorette season, but she said a tearful goodbye to him in the season finale before choosing Dotun to receive her final rose, with the two getting engaged. (Check out our full finale recap here.) Now Joey will be the one handing out the roses when The Bachelor returns to ABC next year.

Next up for the Bachelor franchise: the debut of The Golden Bachelor, with 71-year-old widow Gerry Turner looking for love again in his golden years, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c. That will be followed by the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, which welcomes a fresh batch of Bachelor and Bachelorette veterans — including Brayden, who ruffled feathers during Charity’s season — and debuts that same night at 9/8c.

What do you think of Joey as the new Bachelor? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.
2 Comments

  1. Do you think they’ll ever have an Asian Bachelor or Bachelorette? I would really like to see that.

    Reply

  2. Yet another Straight Bachelor after yet another Straight Bachelorette… Yawn…

    Reply
