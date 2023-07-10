Reneé Rapp Addresses Her Upcoming Sex Lives of College Girls Exit: ‘Playing Leighton Has Changed My Life’

Reneé Rapp is expressing her love for her Sex Lives of College Girls character just hours after it was announced that the actress would be exiting the Max comedy.

Rapp is slated to recur in a handful of Season 3 episodes as Essex College student Leighton Murray, but will no longer be a series regular. According to our sister site Deadline, which first reported the news, Rapp will then depart the show after those few appearances. There’s no timetable yet for when Season 3 will premiere.

“[The Sex Lives of College Girls] moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community,” Rapp wrote on Twitter, thanking creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, as well as “everyone at Max for believing in me.”

“a lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life,” Rapp continued. “i love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. i hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. she’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. i wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. i love that bitch more than you know.”

Rapp went on to add that she’s “so excited” for the upcoming season. “I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls,” she concluded.

Creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble also weighed in on the unexpected exit; read their statements here.

In the Season 2 finale, which dropped last December, Leighton opted to leave the Kappa Beta Rho sorority (which she’d wanted to join since arriving at Essex) and left her new love interest, Tatum, to get back together with ex-girlfriend Alicia. (Read our full finale post mortem here.)