Shocker: Reneé Rapp to Exit The Sex Lives of College Girls in Season 3

Well, this oughta get the Kappa house talking: The Sex Lives of College Girls actress Reneé Rapp will exit the Max comedy during its upcoming third season, TVLine has confirmed.

Rapp is slated to recur in a handful of Season 3 episodes, but will no longer be a series regular. According to our sister site Deadline, which first reported the news, Rapp will then depart the show after those few appearances.

The actress has co-starred as wealthy Essex College student Leighton Murray since The Sex Lives of College Girls debuted in 2021. In the Season 2 finale, which dropped last December, Leighton opted to leave the Kappa Beta Rho sorority (which she’d wanted to join since arriving at Essex) and left her new love interest, Tatum, to get back together with ex-girlfriend Alicia. (Read our full finale post mortem here.)

Since starring on The Sex Lives of College Girls, Rapp has also joined Paramount+’s movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical (as Regina George, a role she previously played on Broadway) and has put out solo music, including the EP Everything to Everyone.

Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls was announced in December 2022. There’s currently no timetable for its premiere.

