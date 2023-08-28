General Hospital: Kassie DePaiva Set to Bring One Life to Live‘s Blair Back to Port Charles (Exclusive)

Port Charles will play host to another ABC Daytime alum this fall when Kassie DePaiva brings her One Life to Live alter ego, Blair Cramer, to General Hospital for a brief stint.

DePaiva will begin airing in September, an ABC rep confirms.

This will not be DePaiva’s first trip to OLTL‘s sister soap. In March 2012, just two months after OLTL ended its broadcast run on ABC, the actress brought Blair to GH for a multi-month crossover event that also featured her longtime Llanview leading man Roger Howarth, AKA Todd Manning. Coincidentally, Howarth has been starring on GH for much of the past decade in myriad new roles, first as Franco Baldwin (R.I.P.) and, currently, as Austin Gatlin-Holt.

Earlier this month, DePaiva — who recently returned to Days of Our Lives as Eve Donovan — discussed a possible GH return (and the inevitable deja vu with Howarth), telling Soap Opera Digest that she would be game to return to the soap as Blair.

“There’s a lot of history there, a lot of time, a lot of water under that bridge,” she told to the mag, before acknowledging, “But I guess Todd is not Todd, right? So if I was to go back on that show, he probably wouldn’t recognize me. But I could go, ‘You’re hot. You look like somebody I used to know.'”

In July, GH rolled out the welcome mat for fellow ABC soap alum Walt Willey, who reprised his role as All My Children‘s Jackson Montgomery for three episodes. He is set to resurface on GH this week for another arc.