FBoy Island Adds Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston to Season 3 Cast

The Bachelorette Season 17 - Katie Thurston
Courtesy of ABC
It’s a match made in reality TV heaven: Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston will be looking for love once again on The CW’s upcoming Season 3 of FBoy Island, TVLine has learned.

Katie is a familiar face to members of Bachelor Nation: She first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, becoming a fan favorite with her saucy sex talk before getting eliminated in Week 6. She returned on the following season of The Bachelorette, which aired on ABC in 2021. This time, she was the one handing out the roses to 30 men, ultimately saying yes to a marriage proposal from Blake Moynes, who had competed in the previous Bachelorette season as well. Katie and Blake split up, though, just two months later, and though Katie later dated another contestant from her season, John Hersey, they broke up after six months of dating.

FBoy Island aired for two seasons on Max before moving to The CW for Season 3, slated to air this fall. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, it “follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men — 13 self-proclaimed ‘Nice Guys’ looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed ‘Fboys,’ there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection,” per the official description.

What do you think about Katie getting another shot at love? Hit the comments and share your thoughts. 

