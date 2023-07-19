Read Next: CMT Pulls Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Music Video Amid Backlash
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Elite Renewed for Season 8 — Plus, Another Original Cast Member Is Back!

Elite Nadia Returning Season 8
Courtesy of Netflix
Share

A fan favorite from Elites early years is headed back to the Netflix teen drama.

Mina el Hammani, who played Nadia during the show’s first three seasons, will reprise her role in Season 8, which was officially confirmed by the streamer on Wednesday. Production is slated to begin this August, and no details are currently available about how many episodes the actress will appear in.

Elite Nadia/Guzman Short Story

In the Season 3 finale, Nadia moved to New York with Lu for university, but promised her boyfriend Guzmán that she would come back for him. While the couple tried to make a long-distance relationship work in the Elite Short Stories, the strain of it ultimately led Nadia and Guzmán to break up early in Season 4. (Guzmán then left Las Encinas with his friend Ander at the end of Season 4.)

Of course, el Hammani isn’t the only Elite OG revisiting the Spanish soap, and you don’t have to wait too long for the other returnee: As previously reported, el Hammani’s TV brother Omar Ayuso, who portrayed Omar during Seasons 1-5, will be back in the upcoming seventh season, premiering Friday, Oct. 20. Viewers will also see more of Nico’s fling Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi), who recurred in Season 6. They’ll be joined by new additions Mirela Balic (Zorras), Fernando Líndez (SKAM), Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes (Estoy vivo), Alejandro Albarracín (+ de 100 mentiras) and Maribel Verdú (Now & Then), as well as trilingual singer Anitta. Leo Sbaraglia will play Isadora’s father, the show’s Instagram account previously revealed. (Watch a moody teaser for Season 7 here.)

Season 8, meanwhile, will welcome newcomers Ane Rot (Killer book club) and Nuno Gallego (UPA Next) to the ensemble.

Elite fans, are you excited for Nadia’s return? Are you hoping it somehow leads to an update about Lu or a reconciliation with her ex Guzmán? Hit the comments with your thoughts!
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
July 19, 2023
03:00 AM
I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal DreamSurf Girls Hawai'i
08:00 PM
America's Got TalentBeat ShazamDown to Earth With Zac Efron
09:00 PM
Dark Side of the 2000sFantastic FriendsLove Island USA
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate ChallengeJustified: City Primeval
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad