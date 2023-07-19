Elite Renewed for Season 8 — Plus, Another Original Cast Member Is Back!

A fan favorite from Elite’s early years is headed back to the Netflix teen drama.

Mina el Hammani, who played Nadia during the show’s first three seasons, will reprise her role in Season 8, which was officially confirmed by the streamer on Wednesday. Production is slated to begin this August, and no details are currently available about how many episodes the actress will appear in.

In the Season 3 finale, Nadia moved to New York with Lu for university, but promised her boyfriend Guzmán that she would come back for him. While the couple tried to make a long-distance relationship work in the Elite Short Stories, the strain of it ultimately led Nadia and Guzmán to break up early in Season 4. (Guzmán then left Las Encinas with his friend Ander at the end of Season 4.)

Of course, el Hammani isn’t the only Elite OG revisiting the Spanish soap, and you don’t have to wait too long for the other returnee: As previously reported, el Hammani’s TV brother Omar Ayuso, who portrayed Omar during Seasons 1-5, will be back in the upcoming seventh season, premiering Friday, Oct. 20. Viewers will also see more of Nico’s fling Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi), who recurred in Season 6. They’ll be joined by new additions Mirela Balic (Zorras), Fernando Líndez (SKAM), Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes (Estoy vivo), Alejandro Albarracín (+ de 100 mentiras) and Maribel Verdú (Now & Then), as well as trilingual singer Anitta. Leo Sbaraglia will play Isadora’s father, the show’s Instagram account previously revealed. (Watch a moody teaser for Season 7 here.)

Season 8, meanwhile, will welcome newcomers Ane Rot (Killer book club) and Nuno Gallego (UPA Next) to the ensemble.

Elite fans, are you excited for Nadia’s return? Are you hoping it somehow leads to an update about Lu or a reconciliation with her ex Guzmán? Hit the comments with your thoughts!