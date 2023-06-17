Read Next: AEW’s CM Punk Speaks Out on the Backstage Altercation at All Out: ‘I Think It Has Been Exacerbated’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Elite Season 7 Sets Release Date — Plus, Omar Returns in Teaser Video

Share

Class will be back in session this fall for the students of Elite: Season 7 of the Netflix teen drama will premiere Friday, Oct. 20, it was announced Saturday at the streamer’s annual Tudum fan event.

Additionally, Netflix released a moody teaser video, featuring the cast freefalling from the sky to the ground below, where they, naturally, all start making out with each other. Then in what looks like a scene from the upcoming season, Isadora grazes hands with Dídac and asks, “Do you feel we’re actually living or just existing?”

Season 7 will welcome back original series star Omar Ayuso, who played Omar during the show’s first five seasons. Viewers will also see more of Nico’s fling Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi), who recurred last season. They’ll be joined by new additions Mirela Balic (Zorras), Fernando Líndez (SKAM), Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes (Estoy vivo), Alejandro Albarracín (+ de 100 mentiras) and Maribel Verdú (Now & Then), as well as trilingual singer Anitta. Meanwhile, Leo Sbaraglia will play Isadora’s father, the show’s Instagram account previously revealed.

Season 6 wrapped up in November 2022, with Ari, Patrick, Mencía and their father leaving Las Encinas.

Elite fans, press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your hopes for the seventh season!
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
June 17, 2023
01:00 PM
USFLU.S. Open
07:00 PM
Murdoch Mysteries
08:00 PM
Exposing ParchmanMasters of IllusionMary J. Blige's Strength of a WomanThe Wedding Contract
10:00 PM
John Early: Now More Than Ever
11:30 PM
Saturday Night Live
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Berlin’: Netflix Reveals New Teaser For ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff
‘Berlin’: Netflix Reveals New Teaser For ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff
Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Photos Show Sparks Flying Between Colin and Penelope
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Photos Show Sparks Flying Between Colin and Penelope
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: First Look at Penelope and Colin’s Romance
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: First Look at Penelope and Colin’s Romance
How to Shop for a Squat Rack That Fits in a Home Gym 
Spy_White
How to Shop for a Squat Rack That Fits in a Home Gym 
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad