Elite Season 7 Sets Release Date — Plus, Omar Returns in Teaser Video

Class will be back in session this fall for the students of Elite: Season 7 of the Netflix teen drama will premiere Friday, Oct. 20, it was announced Saturday at the streamer’s annual Tudum fan event.

Additionally, Netflix released a moody teaser video, featuring the cast freefalling from the sky to the ground below, where they, naturally, all start making out with each other. Then in what looks like a scene from the upcoming season, Isadora grazes hands with Dídac and asks, “Do you feel we’re actually living or just existing?”

Season 7 will welcome back original series star Omar Ayuso, who played Omar during the show’s first five seasons. Viewers will also see more of Nico’s fling Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi), who recurred last season. They’ll be joined by new additions Mirela Balic (Zorras), Fernando Líndez (SKAM), Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes (Estoy vivo), Alejandro Albarracín (+ de 100 mentiras) and Maribel Verdú (Now & Then), as well as trilingual singer Anitta. Meanwhile, Leo Sbaraglia will play Isadora’s father, the show’s Instagram account previously revealed.

Season 6 wrapped up in November 2022, with Ari, Patrick, Mencía and their father leaving Las Encinas.

Elite fans, press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your hopes for the seventh season!