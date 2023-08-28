Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Not Returning for Season 32

Dancing With the Stars will be down another fan favorite when it returns for Season 32.

Longtime pro partner Witney Carson shared on Sunday that she will not be participating in the competition series’ upcoming fall cycle.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly at all,” Carson said in a TikTok video announcement, referring to herself and husband Carson McAllister. “But we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. And as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it.”

Carson is a mother to two young sons, the second of whom was just born in May of this year, and “moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” she explained.

“I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for,” Carson added. “I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not a goodbye. But for now, we will be their number one cheerleader watching.”

Carson, who first broke out as a So You Think You Can Dance contestant, has been a staple of Dancing With the Stars since 2014, joining the cast in Season 18 and competing on all but one cycle since then. Last season, she finished in third place with TV veteran Wayne Brady.

Other Season 32 absences will include pros Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke, who both retired from DWTS at the end of Season 31. Host Tyra Banks also stepped down during the offseason; Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will take over emcee duties when the show returns this fall (premiere date TBA).

