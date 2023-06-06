Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Lands Netflix Release Date — Plus, See First Photos

The gavel is about to drop once again on The Lincoln Lawyer and this time, it’s going to be a two-part affair. Season 2, Part 1 of the David E. Kelley drama is set to hit Netflix Thursday, July 6, with the second half arriving a month later on Thursday, August 3.

In the 10 new episodes, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, continues to run his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, the second season will tackle the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series titled The Fifth Witness.

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo, the cast includes Neve Campbell as Maggie, Mickey’s first ex-wife and a Deputy District Attorney known to colleagues as “Maggie McFierce”; Becki Newton as Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife who works as his office manager; Jazz Raycole as Izzy, a client of Mickey’s and a former addict who is charged with grand larceny to support her habit; and Angus Sampson as “Cisco,” a former biker gang member who now helps out Mickey as an investigator/bodyguard.

Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel and Angélica María also co-star, with Once Upon a Time veteran Lana Parrilla joining Season 2 in a recurring role.

Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Connelly, Dailyn Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson are on board as executive producers, with Humphrey and Rodriguez serving as showrunners.

Take a look at some first photos below, then let us know in the comments if you’re ready for court to resume.