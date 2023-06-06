TVLine Items: Amazon's Angry Birds Series, PGA/LIV Golf Merger and More

Angry Birds are flying over to Prime Video, which has picked up an animated children’s series based on the popular video game.

Featuring the voices of Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kate Micucci (Steven Universe, DuckTales), Dominic Monaghan (Lost) and Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live), Angry Birds Mystery Island will follow new Hatchlings Mia, Rosie and Buddy, and a foreign-exchange piglet named Hamylton.

Over the 24-episode first season, “these rambunctious tweens receive an all-expenses-paid (and completely un-asked-for) island getaway, when they are mistakenly catapulted onto an uncharted island,” per the official synopsis. “Left to explore the exotic sights, smells, and unexplained phenomena of their new environment without any adults around, the ragtag bunch quickly learns that, in order to survive and make it back home, they will need to unlock the mysteries of the island together.”

Another Angry Birds animated children’s series, dubbed Summer Madness, released three seasons on Netflix in 2022.

* The PGA Tour’s shocking merger with LIV Golf — announced on Tuesday and aiming to create “a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity … that delivers maximum excitement and competition” — will have no immediate impact on The CW’s LIV golf coverage. “We look forward to broadcasting seven more exciting tournaments this year featuring the world’s best golfers,” The CW said in a statement.

* Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Waltz, which starred Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp, will get a sequel… at Great American Family: Paris Christmas Waltz, headlined by Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Hallmark vet Jen Lilley, will air as part of the network’s Great American Christmas programming block, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will participate in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall, moderated by Anderson Cooper, on Monday, June 12 at 8 pm ET.

* Morris Chestnut (The Best Man: The Final Chapters, The Resident) has joined Diarra Kilpatrick’s upcoming dark comedy series Diarra from Detroit at BET+, per Deadline.

* Fear the Walking Dead has cast Isha Blaaker (Run the World) in a pivotal recurring role in the current final season, per Deadline. No details are available about his character, other than that he is named Frank.

