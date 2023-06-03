Manifest's Josh Dallas Explains That Ben and Saanvi Moment in Season 4B

The following contains spoilers from Manifest Season 4, Part 2 [Episodes 18-20]. Proceed accordingly.

Fans who’ve been pulling for Manifest‘s Ben and Saanvi to act on their obvious chemistry finally got their wish in Season 4, Part 2, which is now streaming on Netflix.

With no more Callings to answer and the Death Date looming, Episode 18 found Ben and Saanvi bracing for the end and unsure of what would happen next. Did they do enough to save humanity? Or would the lifeboat sink with everyone in it? Those fraught questions were momentarily pushed aside as they stared deeply into each other’s eyes — and well, the rest is history.

Josh Dallas, who plays Ben, tells TVLine that Ben and Saanvi’s brief encounter was a moment of escape.

“Saanvi and Ben are very much cut from the same cloth, and they have a deep, deep friendship and love for each other,” he says. “I think you find these two in a moment of time where, with everything that’s been going on, they reach for each other to have a moment where they can feel something outside of all of this madness.”

It was with each other that they found a “place that is safe and a place where they can, just for a moment, forget about everything that’s going on and feel alive.”

“I think that’s what it was about for them,” he adds. “Of course, they’re wildly attracted to one another, and they have this great friendship. They’re also lonely. They’re both so sad and stressed, and they’ve been through all this madness, and to have that moment of purity between the two of them was something I think that they both needed, and both hungered for, and did them both some good in that moment. Just to live outside of everything that was going on around.”

As we later saw in Episode 19, that moment was just a flash in the pan. Ben admitted that he would never get over Grace, while Saanvi still longed for her would-be girlfriend Alex. And in the series finale, both wound up with exactly who they were meant to be with.