Manifest Series Finale Recap: Did the Passengers Survive the Death Date?

The following contains major spoilers from Manifest Season 4, Part 2, including the series finale. Proceed accordingly.

Cal sacrificed himself in Manifest‘s penultimate episode by combining his sapphire (in the dragon tattoo) with the sapphire in the piece of Noah’s Ark currently inside the volcanic fissure. His death sent a massive blue beam into the sky, calling all the passengers to that very site.

In the series finale — now streaming on Netflix — the Death Date had finally arrived, and there were no more Callings to answer.

The gathering of the 828ers felt very much like a family reunion, with passengers sharing stories and embracing as they awaited their fate. Then, the ground opened, and the missing plane — which disappeared from Eureka in the Season 3 finale — rose from the volcanic fissure, ready to take the passengers to their final judgment.

Angelina chose the perfect time to arrive and demand that she and her followers board the flight because, in her mind, she was an archangel sent by God to save only a select few. Only that wasn’t true, as proven when her powers dissipated. As the ground shook, Angelina fell and accidentally shot Saanvi in the arm. (Don’t worry, it was a minor wound.)

Back at home, Olive figured out that the picture from Al-Zuras’ journal wasn’t of Ben and Olive, but rather Ben and Angelina. The path to salvation wasn’t through just performing good deeds, but also a lightening of the heart. In other words, Ben needed to forgive Angelina for murdering Grace if he wanted to be saved.

Olive tried to call her father to warn him, but he was preoccupied with enacting his revenge on Angelina. Ben, with a gun pointed in Angelina’s face, angrily confronted his wife’s killer. But when Angelina expressed regret, his face softened, and he chose forgiveness. Fulfilling the prophecy from Al-Zuras’ journal, Ben carried her onto the plane as flames shot up behind him. Amuta, with Michaela as his co-pilot, flew everyone into the sky.

The passengers who didn’t pass the first judgment immediately imploded and turned into ash. Adrian was next to go, and Eagan offered his life in place of Adrian’s because he believed him to be a good man. They swapped fates, and Eagan admitted he deserved to die for being selfish in his life. But Adrian reminded him he just sacrificed his life to save another, which was the definition of selfless, and that was his saving grace.

Saanvi also accepted her grim fate, until a teary-eyed Ben talked her into forgiving herself because of all the people she helped. Like the others before her, she survived.

Angelina, meanwhile, got exactly what she deserved. Despite all her pleading, she was not saved and turned into a pile of ashes in the middle of the aisle.

A total of 11 passengers had perished, but they weren’t out of the woods just yet. A dark angel appeared, acting as the final test of their faith. Ben and Michaela led the group in their defense, rattling off the many good acts they performed while answering the Callings.

“We’re not perfect, but we’ve done the best we can. Isn’t that enough?!” Ben demanded.

Friends, it was enough. The angel disappeared, and Amuta directed Flight 828 back into the glow. As they exited the plane, they found themselves at their final destination: New York City. They survived the Death Date and were given a second chance at life, landing as though nothing from the last five years had happened. However, Saanvi’s very real wound and everyone — except for Cal — retaining their full memories said otherwise.

Even so, Grace was alive, and Cal and Olive were back to their younger selves. Irrevocably changed by their experience, the passengers’ next task was to simply live their lives the best they could. For Michaela, that meant breaking things off with Jared, who was waiting for her at baggage claim.

“I will always, always love you,” Michaela told Jared. “I think there’s someone better out there for you, someone who wants everything you want. And as long as I’m here, Jared, I’m going to cloud everything, and it’s going to take you forever to figure that out.”

It didn’t take long for Jared to find his person. The 11 passengers, including Angelina, who didn’t pass judgment were declared missing. This prompted a police investigation, which brought Vance back into the fold, and Jared face-to-face with Drea.

Elsewhere, Saanvi met up with Alex, who expressed regret for not getting on that plane to Jamaica with her in the first place. Ben looked on happily at their reunion and then assured Grace that Saanvi would be the one to cure Cal’s illness.

Michaela, remembering what Zeke told her in Episode 12 — that he was at JFK the night Flight 828 was supposed to return — rushed to find his cab and immediately hopped in. They had a lot to discuss, so she asked him to take the long route.

And that is how Manifest closed out its four-season arc.

What did you think of the ending? Were all your questions answered? Grade the episode below, and then sound off in the comments!