Showtime's Yellowjackets to Air Bonus Episode Between Seasons 2 and 3

The newly crowned Antler Queen’s reign may start sooner than we thought.

Showtime’s Yellowjackets will air a bonus episode between the just-wrapped Season 2 and the forthcoming Season 3, co-creator and executive producer Ashley Lyle tweeted Thursday.

Lyle’s confirmation of the extra hour came in a response to a fan who tweeted that they were going to stay up until the wee hours of Friday — the day on which Season 2 episodes dropped online each week — to find out if there was a secret follow-up to Episode 9, AKA the May 25 season finale.

“Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest!” Lyle tweeted. “There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don’t want y’all to lose sleep thinking it’s tonight.”

The Season 2 finale’s present-day storyline saw the death of Natalie, played by Juliette Lewis, whom Misty accidentally (and fatally) drugged with a syringe full of fentanyl during a scuffle in the woods. Meanwhile, in the past storyline, Lottie recovered from Shauna’s beat-down and declared that the wilderness had chosen Natalie as its new leader; the girls, and Travis, then paid homage to their new Antler Queen. That evening, though, a fire forced the crash survivors from the cabin, which went up in flames while they watched. (Read a full recap here.)

