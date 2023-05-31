The Wonder Years Unveils Guest Star-Studded Trailer for Delayed Season 2

Some familiar faces are paying a visit to the Williams family when ABC’s The Wonder Years returns for Season 2 — after much delay — on Wednesday, June 14 at 9/8c.

The Season 1 finale aired on May 18, 2022. (Read our full recap here.)

The sneak peek above teases a deep roster of exciting Season 2 guest stars, including Donald Faison (Psych, Scrubs), Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock, Call Me Kat), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale, The West Wing) and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident). Additionally, Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash, 2 Dope Queens) will appear in the season premiere as Lilian’s (Saycon Sengbloh) infamous sister Jackie.

R&B legend Patti LaBelle is also set to guest-star in a two-episode arc as Bill’s (Dulè Hill) mother Shirley, a choir director who’s sweet but can show a very different side when members don’t hit the right notes.

Inspired by the Emmy-winning retro series of the same name, ABC’s reimagining follows Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams) and his humorous recollections — as narrated by Don Cheadle — of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s.

The series stars Williams as 12-year-old Dean, Hill as Dean’s father Bill, Sengbloh as Dean’s mother Lillian, and Laura Kariuki as Dean’s sister Kim. Rounding out the cast are Julian Lerner as Dean’s best friend Brad, Amari O’Neil as Dean’s friend and romantic rival Cory, and Milan Ray as Dean’s childhood crush Keisa. Allen Maldonado (Heels) recurs as Dean’s baseball coach Cliff Long.

Excited for Season 2? Which guest star are you most looking forward to seeing?