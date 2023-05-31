CM Punk Will Return at Inaugural Collision Show in June, AEW Confirms

CM Punk is back! Well, almost.

AEW confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that the former AEW World Champion will make his much anticipated return at the inaugural AEW: Collision wrestling show in his hometown of Chicago on Saturday, June 17 (airing on TNT at 8/7c).

Punk has been off AEW television since last September, when he was involved in a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bunks following the pay-per-view All Out.

The melee broke out on Sunday, Sept. 4 after Punk’s pointed comments during a post-event media scrum for All Out. According to Sports Illustrated, Punk exchanged words with the Young Bucks and Omega, and then a brawl ensued. Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler were subsequently suspended. Adam Page left the building before the fight and was not involved.

The AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championship were vacated on the following AEW: Dynamite, and a tournament was held to crown new champions for both titles. MJF is the current AEW World Champion, while the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) are the reigning AEW World Trios Champs.

Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021 after nearly a decade in retirement. In addition to wrestling, he fought in UFC, wrote for Marvel comics and appeared in shows like The Challenge: Champs vs Pros and Ultimate Beastmaster.

More recently, Punk played Ricky Rabies in Season 1 of the Starz wrestling drama Heels. Stephen Amell confirmed that Punk’s character will be more involved in Season 2.

