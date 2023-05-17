New AEW: Collision Wrestling Show Set at TNT — Get Premiere Date

All Elite Wrestling is bringing the body slams to Saturday nights.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday during its upfronts presentation in New York City that a new wrestling show, AEW: Collision, will air Saturday nights on TNT from 8-10 p.m. ET, beginning on June 17.

The live, two-hour show promises more wrestlers, stories and action for die-hard wrestling fans to enjoy. Featured headliners include Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs and Andrade El Idolo.

“With the addition of AEW: Collision on TNT, I’m extremely proud that a Turner network will be the home of Saturday night wrestling for the first time in more than two decades,” AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan said in a statement. “The debut of Collision is significant across numerous sectors including television, wrestling, entertainment and sports, and reinforces AEW as the bold property we envisioned when we launched in 2019. Collision will deliver live every Saturday night more of what fans and viewers tell us they want — athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW.”

Collision is the latest AEW offering to hit the network after Dynamite, which airs Wednesdays from 8-10 p.m. ET, and Rampage, which delivers Friday night fights every week starting at 10 p.m.

The docuseries AEW: All Access, which followed heavy hitters like Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, The Young Bucks and Saraya as they tackled weekly behind-the-scenes challenges, aired on TBS and wrapped Season 1 on May 10.

