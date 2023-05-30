Monday Ratings: How Did The Rising and Barons Fare for The CW?

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef rerun led a super-sleepy Monday in both measures, while The CW began rolling out its acquired off-season fare. The 10 Network Shows Still on the Bubble!

FOX | Said aforementioned MasterChef rerun drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating. Fun fact: Its original airing last Wednesday (opposite Jeopardy! Masters, Chicago Med, Survivor and The Flash finales) drew just 1.6 mil and a 0.3.

NBC | The American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship averaged 2.2 mil and a 0.3.

THE CW | The UK supernatural thriller The Rising made its Stateside debut to 430,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating. The U.S. premiere of the Australian surfer drama Barons led out of that with 190K and a 0.0.

And… that is all that she wrote! Daily ratings reports in these off-season times may very well be intermittent, depending on what’s new, what’s titillating, and my own personal whims.

