Niecy Nash as The Rookie: Feds Awaits Renew/Cancel Decision: 'Another Season Would Be Heaven to Me'

The Rookie: Feds is one of only two ABC shows still fretting over their fates, after the network announced a slew of renewals earlier this month. Does star Niecy Nash have any fresh intel?

A spinoff of The Rookie, Feds was strong out of the gate last September, enjoying strong delayed-playback gains and earning a full-season order after just three outings.

Yet season-to-date, Feds‘ freshman run — which has averaged 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, with Live+7 playback — ranks eighth in total audience out of ABC ‘s 10 dramas, and ties for No. 6 in the demo. The Rookie proper aka Feds‘ lead-in since January, meanwhile, strongly ranks No. 1 and No. 2 in those measures.

TVLine checked in with Feds front woman Nash (ahead of the return of Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics, which she hosts), to see if she had any updates on the ABC procedural’s prospects.

“I haven’t heard anything, I’m the same as you,” she shrugged. “I’m a lady in waiting.

“I don’t know the fate of that show,” Nash continued, “but I do know that in the same article I read that said that it was on the bubble, it also said that I was one of the most sought-after actresses at this time. So we’ll see. But I love my job at Rookie: Feds. I love the people that I work with, so being able to do another season of it would be like heaven to me.”

In what might prove to be a fortuitous move, in the event the show is not renewed for Season 2, Feds‘ freshman finale ended with zero cliffhangers.

Nash told us she had no opinion on whether that was prudent, to not give viewers that extra nudge to want more. But she herself is definitely clamoring to continue FBI trainee-of-a-certain-age Simone Clark’s journey.

“There are so many other things about Simone Clark that I would love to explore,” she shared. “I would really like to dive into her relationship with her children. Her love life is always interesting. And I want to see her face some cases that really try her, you know? I want to see her really tested, because she comes across in most cases as unflappable. But I want to see where the cracks are. That’s where all the fun is.” (With reporting by Andy Swift)

