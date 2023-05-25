The Blacklist Sets July Airdate for Supersized Series Finale at NBC

The Blacklist is officially getting a summer sendoff.

NBC announced Thursday that the crime drama will wrap up with a two-hour series finale, airing Thursday, July 13 at 8/7c. 40+ TV Shows Ending in 2023

As you’ve likely already noted, the James Spader-led series currently airs on Sundays (at 10 pm), but the show will indeed move to Thursdays as of June 1. Back-to-back episodes will air that night, at 8 pm and 9 pm, while subsequent episodes will air only at 8 pm.

The June 1 double header kicks off with “The Hat Trick,” in which Red provides the Task Force with three criminal cases that are deeper than they appear, while Ressler helps a friend make amends. Then, in “Blair Foster,” Red helps the team investigate when a corrupt lawyer is linked to a string of corporate cover-ups, and Cooper and Sen. Panabaker await a judge’s decision on the fate of the Task Force.

NBC first confirmed in February that The Blacklist would conclude with its current 10th season. “It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” NBCUniversal exec Lisa Katz said at the time. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

