The Blacklist to End With Season 10 — Watch a Trailer for the Final Episodes

The Blacklist will cross off its very last name in 2023.

NBC’s long-running crime drama — recently noted by TVLine as one of 13 broadcast series with very uncertain futures — will end with its upcoming 10th season, the network announced Wednesday.

“After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” said showrunner and EP John Eisendrath. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

Added Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming: “It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion. A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.” 35+ TV Shows Ending in 2023

The Blacklist first bowed in 2013 and has centered on Spader’s Raymond Reddington, a wanted criminal who turns himself in to the FBI but insists on speaking only to profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Late in its run, the show underwent some major changes, including the exits of Boone and series creator Jon Bokenkamp at the end of Season 8.

More recently, series regulars Amir Arison (who played Agent Aram Mojtabai) and Laura Sohn (Agent Alina Park) departed in the Season 9 finale; their void will be at least partially filled by the addition of newcomer Anya Banerjee, who will appear in Season 10 as Siya Malik, the daughter of Season 1 character Meera Malik.

The Blacklist‘s 10th, and now final, season premieres Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10/9c. Watch a promo for the final episodes above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the news.