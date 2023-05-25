Ratings: Jeopardy! Tops Chicago Fire Finale in Viewers, Flash Ends Steady

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Survivor finale led Wednesday in the demo, while ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters finale beat out NBC’s Chicago Fire finale for the night’s biggest audience. The 10 Broadcast Shows Still on Bubble

CBS | Survivor (with 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, TVLine reader grade “B-“) was pretty steady week-to-week, yet down from last fall’s finale (5 mil/0.8).

NBC | Chicago Med (5.4 mil/0.4, reader grade “A”) and P.D. (4.7 mil/0.4, reader grade “A”) both dipped with their finales, but Fire (6 mil/0.5, reader grade “A”) was steady.

ABC | Jeop! Masters wrapped with a season high of 6.3 million viewers, and a 0.6 demo rating. Something called The Prank Panel 🤷🏻‍♂️ led out of that with 1.8 mil/0.3, followed by The Game Show Show‘s 1.4 mil/0.2.

THE CW | The Flash (464K/0.1, reader grade “C+”) added a handful of eyeballs with its series finale; read Candice Patton farewell Q&A, hear a fun story about the childbirth scene and get details on Joe’s lullaby written by Jesse L. Martin. Riverdale (200K/0.0) dipped in both measures.

FOX | MasterChef returned to 1.5 mil and a 0.3, followed by the debut of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.2 mil/0.3).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. To understand the above, you need to do something first. You need to believe in the impossible. Can you do that? Good. RIP, Arrowverse.