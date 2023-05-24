Netflix Sitcom Survival of the Thickest, Starring Michelle Buteau, Gets Summer Release Date — Plus, Watch a Teaser

Michelle Buteau is thick, single and ready to mingle in a new comedy for Netflix.

On Wednesday, the streamer announced that Survival of the Thickest, based on Buteau’s book of the same name, will premiere on Thursday, July 13. The show was greenlit back in January 2022.

Netflix also unveiled the first teaser — see above — which promises plenty of laughs and some fun celebrity cameos. Is that Nicole Byer we spy?!

Survival of the Thickest follows Mavis Beaumont (played by The Circle host Buteau), who is Black, plus-size and newly single (but not by her choice). Mavis “unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist,” per the official synopsis. “She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”

The cast also includes Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Liza Treyger, Anissa Felix, Garcelle Beauvais, Taylor Selé, Anthony Michael Lopez, Marouane Zottie, Allan K. Washington and Sarah Cooper.

The series comes from Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (Up Here, My Name Is Earl), who will executive-produce and handle showrunner duties. Additional EPs include Ravi Nandan (Beef, Ziwe, Ramy, Mo) and Alli Reich (Beef, Ziwe, Euphoria) for A24 as well as Anne Hong (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia).