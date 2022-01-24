TVLine Items: ABC's Maggie Moves to Hulu, del Toro's Pinocchio and More

ABC’s Maggie has a new home: The romantic comedy, which was originally slated to air this season on the Alphabet network, is relocating to Hulu. According to our sister site Deadline, the decision to make the show a Hulu Original was the result of a lack of available timeslots on the broadcast net and a desire to get it in front of viewers. A premiere date has not been announced yet.

The series stars Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) as a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.

The cast also includes Nichole Sakura (Superstore), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Chloe Bridges (The Carrie Diaries), Kerri Kenney (Reno 911), David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty), Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek), Ray Ford (Grey’s Anatomy) and Leonardo Nam (Westworld).

* Hulu has given an eight-episode series order to an adaptation of Saint X, Alexis Schaitkin’s debut novel which “upends the girl-gone-missing genre” as it follows a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation.

* Netflix has given an eight-episode series order to Survival of the Thickest, a scripted comedy starring Michelle Buteau and based on her book of essays about being “Black, plus-size and newly single.”

* Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — a stop-motion, movie musical “reinvention” of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale, with Ewan McGregor voicing Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto — will premiere in December on Netflix.

