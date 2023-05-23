Ratings: CBS Monday Slate Grows With Finales; Jeopardy!, NCIS Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the night’s largest audience. Inside NCIS: LA Series Finale Twists!

ABC | Jeop! Masters (with 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) dipped week-to-week.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.1 mil/0.4), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “B-“; read recap/”revamp” preview), NCIS (6.5 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “B+”) and NCIS: Hawaii (5 mil/0.3, reader grade “A”; get LL Cool J casting news) all added viewers with their season finales, with Hawaii looking at its best audience since March 13 (six episodes). The Neighborhood, though, dipped in the demo.

NBC | The Voice (5.5 mil/0.4, read recap) was down week-to-week, heading into tonight’s season finale.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.