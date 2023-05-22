How the Bob Hearts Abishola Finale Set Up a Potentially Revamped Season 5

Warning: The following contains spoilers about the Season 4 finale of CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola.

Bob Hearts Abishola‘s central couple has some difficult decisions ahead of them.

At the end of Monday’s episode, Abishola received her acceptance letter from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, which is more than 700 miles from the marrieds’ current home in Detroit.

Bob, who was initially on board with moving, decided that he did not want to work remotely. To be fair, though, it was a moot point at the time he made his feelings clear to Abishola; they were both working under the assumption that she’d been rejected by her dream school. Ergo, when her acceptance arrived, husband and wife were at a loss.

“What are we going to do?” she asked.

“I have no idea,” he replied. “But whatever happens, we’re going to be fine….” But are they going to be fine? After all, Bob was a lot less confident than he let on to Abishola, as evidenced by his late father Max resurfacing and asking his son if he was sure.

As previously reported, only Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku are returning to their titular roles as series regulars for Season 5. Everyone else — Christine Ebersole (as Dottie), Matt Jones (as Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (as Christina), Vernee Watson (as Gloria), Shola Adewusi (as Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (as Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (as Dele), Bayo Akinfemi (as Goodwin), Anthony Okungbowa (as Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (as Ebunoluwa) and series co-creator Gina Yashere (as Kemi) — has been bumped to recurring status, with each actor reportedly offered just five episodes next year.

As a result, Warner Bros., which produces B❤️A, has waved exclusivity. That means the rest of the ensemble is free to look for other work — and their returns are in no way guaranteed.

Should Bob and Abishola ultimately move from Baltimore, that’d put more than enough mileage between them and their loved ones in the Motor City to explain why the most of the cast isn’t present every week. What seems more likely, though, is that Bob and Abishola will split their time between Michigan and Maryland, or perhaps give long distance a go. Whatever happens, it’s unlikely the series will look the same when it returns, post-writers’ strike.

In the meantime, grade the finale via the following poll, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 5.