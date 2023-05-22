Ratings: NCIS: Los Angeles Ends on a High Note, Series Finale Earns 'A-'

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol finale dominated Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes easily clocked in with the night’s biggest audience. Inside the NCIS: LA Series Finale Twists!

ABC | Leading out of the AFV finale (4.3 mil/0.4), American Idol (with 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating) was actually down week-to-week with its latest coronation; read our recap and sound off!

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (6.7 mil/0.4), The Equalizer finale (6.2 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-“) added some eyeballs, while the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale hit a farewell season Sunday high in audience (5.04 mil), drew its first 0.4 rating in eight episodes and earned an “A-” from readers. Read our full NCIS: LA post mortem, Daniela Ruah’s reaction, scoop on Barrett Foa’s conspicuous absence and the 411 on “The New Guy.” ET‘s retrospective special retained 3.4 mil/0.3 and Chris O’Donnell had you bawling like a baby.

NBC | The Blacklist (1.5 mil/0.1) hit and matched series lows.

FOX | All with finales, The Simpsons drew 830K/0.2, followed by The Great North‘s 630K/0.2 and Bob’s Burgers‘ 720K/0.2. HouseBroken did 540K and a 0.1.

