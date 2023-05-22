×

Ratings: NCIS: Los Angeles Ends on a High Note, Series Finale Earns 'A-'

NCIS Los Angeles Series Finale
Courtesy of CBS

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol finale dominated Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes easily clocked in with the night’s biggest audience.

ABC | Leading out of the AFV finale (4.3 mil/0.4), American Idol (with 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating) was actually down week-to-week with its latest coronation; read our recap and sound off!

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (6.7 mil/0.4), The Equalizer finale (6.2 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “A-“) added some eyeballs, while the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale hit a farewell season Sunday high in audience (5.04 mil), drew its first 0.4 rating in eight episodes and earned an “A-” from readers. Read our full NCIS: LA post mortem, Daniela Ruah’s reaction, scoop on Barrett Foa’s conspicuous absence and the 411 on “The New Guy.” ET‘s retrospective special retained 3.4 mil/0.3 and Chris O’Donnell had you bawling like a baby.

NBC | The Blacklist (1.5 mil/0.1) hit and matched series lows.

FOX | All with finales, The Simpsons drew 830K/0.2, followed by The Great North‘s 630K/0.2 and Bob’s Burgers‘ 720K/0.2. HouseBroken did 540K and a 0.1.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

