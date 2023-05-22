Paramount+ Reveals Price Hike While Adding Showtime — See When It Starts

Paramount+ is about to get more expensive… even if you don’t want Showtime.

The streaming service has announced a series of price hikes as it rebrands itself as Paramount+ With Showtime, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The newly bundled service will make its debut on Tuesday, June 27, with Showtime’s full library of TV shows and movies being available to stream along with Paramount+’s. It’ll cost you, though: The ad-free plan including Showtime will now cost $11.99 per month, a $2 increase from the current $9.99/month price.

The “Essential” plan, which has ads and doesn’t include Showtime, will go up in price as well to $5.99 per month, a dollar bump over the current $4.99/month price.

The combined Paramount+ With Showtime streaming service was first announced back in January, with the Showtime cable network also set to rebrand as Paramount+ With Showtime later this year. After the merger, Showtime originals like Yellowjackets and Billions will be available to stream via Paramount+, and the current Showtime streaming app will be discontinued.

“From Yellowjackets to Your Honor, Showtime is home to big, premium, sophisticated series which will now be complemented with broad, blockbuster originals and movies in the alignment of Paramount+ with Showtime,” Paramount Media Networks president and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “Together, Paramount+ with Showtime will provide our consumers a much more rewarding experience with our vast set of unique originals and deep library of iconic shows and hit films.”

Is it worth the extra cash, though? Hit the comments and tell us if you plan to keep subscribing after the price hike.