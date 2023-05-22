CBS Summer Schedule Features Late Start for Big Brother Season 25

Big Brother will once again be watching, albeit a little later than usual. Big Brother's Best and Worst Winners, Ranked: Who's the No. 1 Champion?

CBS on Monday released its summer schedule and it features a delayed start for the Julie Chen-hosted reality staple. The series’ “milestone’ 25th season will premiere with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (Big Brother traditionally returns in late June/early July.)

Although CBS did not disclose a reason for the show’s late start, conventional wisdom suggests the current writers’ strike played a role. With Big Brother’s new season now airing well into the fall, CBS has some additional breathing room with its scripted offerings. (View CBS’ Fall 2023 schedule here.)

The new, long-delayed unscripted musical game show Superfan will be paired with Big Brother on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 9, while a new season of The Challenge: USA will join Big Brother on Thursdays and Sundays starting Aug. 10 and Aug. 13, respectively.

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight, Superfan features contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter. Each episode features one music superstar — everyone from Gloria Estefan, to LL Cool J — as they crown their biggest fan.

Scroll down for a snapshot of CBS’ summer game plan…

Wednesday

8 pm Big Brother (starting Aug. 2)

9 pm SUPERFAN (starting Aug. 9)

Thursday

9 pm Big Brother (starting Aug. 10)

10 pm The Challenge: USA (starting Aug. 10)

Friday

9 pm Secret Celebrity Renovation (starting July 28)

Sunday

8 pm Big Brother (starting Aug. 6)

9 pm The Challenge: USA (starting Aug. 13-Aug. 27)