A Small Light Finale Sneak Peek: Otto's Bittersweet Reunion With the Couple Who Risked Everything for His Family

Moments of joy are hard to come by as A Small Light continues telling the story of Anne Frank and the people she loved. But the limited series’ upcoming finale offers a big, if bittersweet, one: Otto Frank’s return to Amsterdam at the end of World War II.

As you’ll see in the exclusive sneak peek above, Jan (played by Peaky Blinders‘ Joe Cole) gets word that Anne’s father is coming home after the liberation of the concentration camp where he’d been held. Though Miep’s husband is beside himself with excitement, Miep herself (The Morning Show‘s Bel Powley) takes a much more measured view of the news. “We shouldn’t get our hopes up. We don’t know who said it,” she says warily as Jan embraces her. “It’s thirdhand information.”

But then something she sees over Jan’s shoulder distracts her: It’s Otto (Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber), looking the worse for wear after his ordeal but offering the couple a gentle smile nonetheless.

The final two episodes of National Geographic’s historical drama will air Monday at 9/8c, and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Press PLAY on the video above to see how the rest of the reunion goes, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?