Law & Order: SVU's Molly Burnett Leaving Ahead of Season 25

Capt. Benson’s team is down another staffer: Molly Burnett, who plays Det. Grace Muncy, is no longer a series regular on Law & Order: SVU, TVLine has learned.

The character’s exit was made clear in Thursday’s two-hour SVU/Organized Crime crossover, which also marked the season finales of both procedurals. At one point in the first hour, Muncy shared with Velasco that Chief McGrath had been so impressed with her work on the Elias Olsen case that he’d offered her a promotion to a task force. And then, at the end of the second hour, Fin hugged Muncy goodbye and told her he’d miss her as she packed up her desk to head off to the new job she’d apparently accepted off-screen. (Read a recap of SVU‘s Season 24 finale here and Organized Crime‘s Season 3 finale here.)

On Friday, Wolf Entertainment tweeted an extended version of Muncy’s goodbye with Velasco:

Want more #SVU? Check out this bonus scene from last night's #SVUxOC crossover season finale pic.twitter.com/GobP4x72I7 — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 19, 2023

Burnett’s time in the squad room was short-lived. She joined the series in July 2022, playing a Bronx gang unit detective who joined Benson’s Special Victims Unit at the start of Season 24. Her previous TV credits include Days of Our Lives, Queen of the South, Chicago P.D. and FBI: Most Wanted.

