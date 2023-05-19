With Hulu's Limited-Time $2/Month Offer, Catch Up on Abbott Elementary, The Great, The Bear and More

Holy streaming! In honor of National Streaming Day (May 20), Hulu is offering their Basic subscription with ads at the low cost of $2 per month for three months, in a limited-time deal. Here’s everything you need to know about signing up.

How Much Does Hulu’s Streaming Day Deal Save?

Hulu with ads can be had for just $2/month if you sign up for the Basic plan by Sunday, May 27. Meaning, if you subscribe, you’ll get three months for less than the regular price of just one. When those three months are up, your subscription will automatically roll into charging the Basic plan’s usual price of $7.99/month. (You can, however, cancel your subscription before the deal ends — if you just want to binge as many shows as possible during the three-month deal.)

For a limited time, you can also bundle your basic plan with Disney+ for just $2 more. So, for $4/month for three months you can stream the entire Hulu and Disney+ libraries. This duo bundle usually costs $9.99/month.

How to Sign Up For Hulu’s Streaming Day Deal

Once you are directed to Hulu’s page to sign up for the Streaming Day deal, just click “Get this Deal.” From there, you’ll just need to enter some information and you’re all set to stream! (This deal does not apply to subscribers who canceled a previous subscription within the last month.)

What Shows Are Available to Stream on Hulu?

As a Hulu subscriber, you gain access to tons of original content including Only Murders in the Building, The Bear (Season 2 arrives June 22!) The Great (Season 3 just started!), Saint X, Class of ’09, The Handmaid’s Tale, Fleishman Is in Trouble, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, How I Met Your Father (returns May 23), Tiny Beautiful Things, History of the World Part II, The Kardashians, Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi and more. Hulu also streams shows like ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Fox’s 9-1-1 and FX’s Dave the day after they air, as well as offers a library filled with older titles like Killing Eve and How I Met Your Mother.

Plus, if you decide to upgrade your plan once the deal expires, you can add premium channels to your subscription to gain access to series from HBO (The Last Of Us, Succession, Barry, Euphoria), Showtime (Yellowjackets, Waco, Your Honor), Starz (Party Down, Power Book II: Ghost, Blindspotting, P-Valley) and more.

What Other Plans Does Hulu Offer?

Once your deal expires, you’ll be subscribed to the Basic plan with ads at $7.99 per month, but you can upgrade to the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles (for on-the-go-viewing) for just $14.99/month.

Hulu also offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re subscribing, or want to subscribe, to Disney+ and ESPN+. For $12.99/month, you can subscribe to the Trio Basic bundle which bundles Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ (both with ads). Or, if you want to bundle the three streamers and avoid ads on Disney+ and Hulu programs, opt for the Trio Premium bundle which is $19.99 per month. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

Now, if you’re the kind of person who misses the unpredictability of channel surfing, there is a Hulu + Live TV bundle for $69.99/month. This plan includes Hulu’s streaming library in addition to over 85 TV channels (eliminating the need for cable TV). You can record programs with an unlimited DVR as well as stream on ESPN+ and Disney+. (This plan includes ad interruptions on all the streaming platforms and live TV.)

But what if you only want Disney+ and Hulu? Where’s that bundle? Here’s the secret: Sign up for Hulu through the Disney+ website with the Duo Basic bundle, and for just $9.99 per month, you can stream the entire Disney+ and Hulu libraries with ads.