The Bear Season 2 Trailer Teases Beefy Facelift, 'Chaos Menu' and New Hires

The River North sandwich shop known as The Original Beef is on pace for a (“crazy,” some might argue) six-month facelift, as revealed in the first full trailer for Season 2 of the acclaimed Hulu dramedy The Bear.

Also on display in the preview above is what looks like an exhaustive hiring process, some noodling over the new eatery’s “thoughtful” “chaos menu,” and what appears to be a blast from Carmy’s past in the form of Molly Gordon (Winning Time).

All 10 episodes will be released on Hulu on Thursday, June 22.

Season 2 of The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they “work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot,” says the official description. “As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.”

The team will also “juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning,” as the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships.

In addition to White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, the dramedy also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt in recurring roles. And as previously reported, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will also appear in a guest-starring role.

Want scoop on The Bear, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.