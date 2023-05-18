Superman & Lois Finale: CW Boss Teases 'Cliffhanger' Ending Amid Ominous Renewal Chatter

As the future of Superman & Lois hangs in the balance, The CW’s top entertainment exec is teasing that the series’ upcoming Season 3 finale will likely leave fans wanting more. Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Still on the Bubble?

“The ending this season is amazing,” network president Brad Schwartz gushed to TVLine Thursday at The CW’s fall schedule presser in New York. “You’ve got some Lex Luthor in there…. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it’s got a bit of a cliffhanger.”

Schwartz’ finale tease came just moments after he weighed in on the show’s very uncertain fate, acknowledging to reporters that while Superman & Lois remains creatively “very strong,” it’s “expensive [and] doesn’t make money for us.”

What’s more, Schwartz noted, “We don’t have the rights to the prior seasons. You need to have a library [for people to find a show]… and the prior seasons are [on HBO Max].”

A decision on whether Superman & Lois will live to see a fourth season (as well as the fate of fellow bubble shows Gotham Knights and All American: Homecoming) will be made “sooner [rather] than later,” Schwartz promised. (Keep tabs on TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard for all the latest intel on pickups/cancellations.)

Superman & Lois’ season (or series?) finale is set to air Tuesday, June 27.