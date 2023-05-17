Virgin River Renewed for Season 6 Ahead of Fall Return on Netflix

This calls for a round of drinks at Jack’s: Not only is Virgin River‘s fifth season (finally) arriving this fall, but Netflix has also renewed the drama for Season 6! Photos: Virgin River Season 5 Spoilers

Season 4, which dropped back in July 2022, ended with another “wait, what?!” cliffhanger — the reveal that Charmaine’s twins, with whom she’s been pregnant since the dawn of time, aren’t actually Jack’s, as everyone has been led to believe.

Other season-ending developments included Jack and Mel getting engaged after learning that he is, in fact, the baker of the bun in her oven; Preacher finally bringing Vince’s saga of terror to an end, freeing Paige and Christopher; Dr. Cameron totally overstepping with his thoughts on Jack and Mel’s relationship; Ricky shipping off to basic training; and Denny coming clean to Lizzie about his Huntington’s disease diagnosis.

And we’ll get to see each of those developments play out in real time when the show returns. Patrick Sean Smith, who is taking over showrunner duties from Sue Tenney, confirms to TVLine that “Season 5 picks up right after Season 4. There’s no time jump between four and five.”

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as Preacher Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek and Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Virgin River‘s renewal. What are your hopes for Season 5 and beyond? Drop ’em all in a comment below.