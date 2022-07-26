Virgin River Season 5: Greek Creator Patrick Sean Smith Named New Showrunner — Here's His First Tease

The citizens of Virgin River are about to get a taste of Greek life.

Patrick Sean Smith, creator of Greek and executive producer of Chasing Life, is joining Virgin River as its new showrunner for Season 5, taking the reins from previous showrunner Sue Tenney.

“Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings so we had a pre-existing relationship,” Smith tells TVLine. “I was already a fan, and I was super excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast cares so much about the show and the fans, and they want to put on the best show possible. I think they’ve done that for the past four seasons, so it just makes it easier for me to pick up the ball and keep running into Season 5 and beyond.”

And Smith has his work cut out for him, acknowledging that he “inherited an incredible group of characters… and also a lot of cliffhangers.” (Speaking of cliffhangers, click here to read Alexandra Breckenridge’s reaction to that Charmaine twist. You know the one.)

“There is a lot going on, and it took me a while to get my head around what [the characters have] all been through, where they’re heading and where I’d like them to go,” he says. “I wanted it to be as seamless as possible.”

While we begin that agonizing wait for new episodes, here’s a little spoiler from the man himself to whet your appetite: “Season 5 picks up right after Season 4. There’s no time jump between four and five.”

