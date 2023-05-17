Conan O'Brien's New Series (Finally) Unveiled — Watch a Sneak Peek

Conan O’Brien‘s new streaming series looks an awful lot like Conan Without Borders — not that there’s anything wrong with that. Conan's TBS Farewell: The 6 Best Moments

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled Conan O’Brien Must Go, an international travel show for Max that will feature the former late-night host visiting new friends he’s met via his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan. Watch a sneak peek above.

“My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” O’Brien said in a statement Wednesday. Added HBO programming EVP Nina Rosenstein: “Conan is a national treasure… at least that’s what he keeps telling me. It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, [executive producer] Jeff [Ross] and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”

Wednesday’s series order comes nearly three years after it was first announced that O’Brien would leave his post as late-night TV’s elder statesman and resurface on HBO Max with a weekly variety series. At the time, it was also said that Conan Without Borders — a series of primetime specials that took O’Brien to more than a dozen countries between 2015 and 2019 — would continue, even after his eponymous TBS talk show came to an end in June 2021.

But in an October 2022 interview with AdWeek, O’Brien revealed that no such variety series was in the works, and he had not yet pitched HBO Max. It was only in recent weeks, when the Team Coco Instagram account shared a series of photos of O’Brien in Bangkok, Thailand, that fans began to speculate that something new was in the works. Now we have our answer.

Conan O’Brien Must Go‘s first season will be comprised of four episodes. A premiere date has not yet been revealed. Are you looking forward to O’Brien’s streaming debut?