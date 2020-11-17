Conan O'Brien to Exit Late-Night After 28 Years, Launch Weekly Variety Show at HBO Max — Read Statement

RELATED STORIES truTV's Impractical Jokers and TBS' Misery Index Set 2021 Return Dates

Conan O’Brien‘s eponymous talk show is coming to an end.

WarnerMedia has announced that TBS’ Conan will conclude at the end of its 10th season in June 2021, marking the end of O’Brien’s 28-year stint in late-night television. He will continue to host his signature Conan Without Borders travel specials for TBS, and launch a new, weekly variety series for HBO Max.

“In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'” O’Brien said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

Added HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, “Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week.”

O’Brien made the move to TBS following the infamous Tonight Show debacle in November 2010. Beginning with Season 9, the series shifted to a half-hour format. Including NBC’s Late Night and The Tonight Show, O’Brien will have hosted more than 4,300 episodes of television by the time his TBS series comes to an end next year.

