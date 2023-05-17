ATX Festival 2023: Dawson's Creek Reunion, Andor and Other Panels Cancelled Amid WGA Strike

Next month’s ATX Festival, unsurprisingly, has made some programming changes amid the Writers Guild of America strike — including the cancellation of the 25th anniversary Dawson’s Creek reunion. How WGA Strike Affects Your Favorite Shows

“There wouldn’t be television without writers. They have always been the rock stars of our festival,” ATX TV co-presidents and founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson said in a statement, “and though this year will look a little different, it will continue to be a place to showcase their talents and importance. The stories and characters we care so deeply about would not exist without them, and neither would this festival.”

Out of the many, many panels scheduled for this year’s ATX Festival (get details), the following will now fall by the wayside:

“Dawson’s Creek 25th Anniversary Screening & Conversation”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers“

“Andor: A Conversation with Tony Gilroy”

“Tiny Beautiful Things with Liz Tigelaar and Cheryl Strayed.”

In turn, newly added to the festival’s line-up are:

“WGA on Strike!”, in which writers — including Damon Lindelof and Julie Plec — discuss first-hand the issues at stake, the changes they’re fighting for; and why the strike is necessary to safeguard the future of not just writers, but all entertainment unions and creatives. Beau Willimon will serve as moderator.

“Beyond the Page”

“Why Do You Write?”

“Queer Stories We Want To See”

” …The End”

Beginning Thursday, June 1 and running through Sunday, June 4, the Austin, Texas-based festival will host dozens of screenings, Q&As, panel conversations and more. Badges for the event are on sale at atxfestival.com.