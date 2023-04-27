ATX Festival Adds Andor, Mayans MC, FROM and 7 Other Panels, Confirms 'Women of Outlander' RSVPs

This June’s ATX Festival now literally and officially has something for everyone, with the addition of another 10 panels to its already-robust line-up.

The latest additions, announced Thursday, include an Andor panel with creator/writer/executive producer Tony Gilroy and writer Beau Willimon (who penned Episodes 8, 9, 10), a Mayans MC farewell Q&A with co-creator/showrunner/executive producer/writer/director Elgin James and cast members JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and JR Bourne, and a Season 2 FROM discussion with star Harold Perrineau and director/executive producer Jack Bender.

Beginning Thursday, June 1 and running through Sunday, June 4, the Austin, Texas-based festival will host dozens of screenings, Q&As, panel conversations and more, including a 25th Anniversary showing of Dawson’s Creek. Badges for the event are now on sale at atxfestival.com.

RELATED STORIES Andor Season 2 Is Halfway Done With Filming -- When Will It Premiere?

Andor Season 2 Is Halfway Done With Filming -- When Will It Premiere? Dawson's Creek Reunion Panel Added to ATX Festival -- Who's Attending?

Other newly announced panels will focus on:

* “Leading Ladies of Prime Video,” featuring Justina Machado (The Horror of Dolores Roach), Emeraude Toubia (With Love) and Gloria Calderón Kellett (creator/showrunner/EP of With Love and The Horror of Dolores Roach).

* Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things, with creator/showrunner/executive producer Liz Tigelaar and author/EP Cheryl Strayed.

* Prime Video’s upcoming docuseries The Ride, which follows an ensemble cast of bull riders and coaches throughout the PBR Team Series as they navigate the league’s inaugural 2022 season

* Fox’s HouseBroken, with co-creators Tim Simons, Clea DuVall, Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden.

* A deep-dive into Casting Adaptations presented by the Casting Society, featuring casting directors Jeanie Bacharach (The Dropout, Station Eleven), Richard Hicks (The Last Thing He Told Me), Felicia Fasano (A League of Their Own) and David Rapaport (Riverdale, YOU).

* A close-up on Costume Design, featuring Trayce Gigi Field (Poker Face, A League of Their Own), Tiffany Hasbourne (P-Valley) and additional panelists TBA.

* “Backstage with Austin City Limits: 50 Years of Making Music in Austin,” a behind-the-scenes look at “the iconic, longest-lasting music television series.”

Other ATX Festival updates:

* Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, executive producer Maril Davis and EP/writer Toni Graphia are confirmed to join the “Women of Outlander” panel on June 1, in celebration of “World Outlander Day.”

* Accused stars Whitney Cummings and Betsy Brandt will join showrunner/executive producer Howard Gordon for the panel about the already-renewed Fox anthology.

* The Cruel Summer Season 2 premiere screening will be followed by a Q&A with executive producers Elle Triedman and Michelle Purple, and cast members Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, and Griffin Gluck.

* grown-ish executive producer Craig Doyle and cast members Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, and Diggy Simmons are confirmed for the Season 6 discussion.

And… previously announced panels/topics include:

* Justified: City Primeval

* The Righteous Gemstones

* A conversation with the women of The Good Doctor

* An inside look at Freevee’s Jury Duty

* Everyone Is Doing Great Season 2

* “Funny AF,” featuring the stars and creatives behind Universal Studio Group’s Primo, Loot, Harlem and Mulligan.

* A conversation with actors/spouses Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

* Achievement in Television eXcellence Awardee: James Burrows

* iHeartPodcast’s TV Podcast Showcase

* Cheers 30th Anniversary Retrospective

* Homeland Retrospective

* Inside Look at Late Night With Seth Meyers

* “Powerful TV” presented by the Television Academy

* “Panel Track With Hollywood, Health & Society,” featuring conversations on artificial intelligence, racial justice, the climate emergency, aging and caregiving, and women’s health

* “State of the Union: A Conversation with TV’s Leaders”

* “The Role of a Producing Director”

* “TV’s Blockbuster”

* “The Camera’s Eye” about the craft of cinematography and collaboration between directors and DPs

* ”Are They a Good Person? (The New “Likable”)”

Badges for the ATX Festival are now on sale at atxfestival.com.