9-1-1: Lone Star Finale Offers Troubling Update After Wyatt's Accident — Watch

Tuesday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star finale may feature the long-awaited #TarlosWedding — an event so monumental, it begs to be hashtagged — but it’s not a joyous occasion for everyone in the 126.

As you may recall, though you’ve probably tried to forget, last week’s episode ended with poor Wyatt getting hit by a car and ending up in the hospital, hence Judd being a total mess in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s finale.

Tommy catches the tail end of Judd’s phone call with Wyatt’s doctor, then lends a sympathetic ear as he struggles to find the words to express everything he’s feeling.

If we must find a silver lining here, at least this crisis appears to be reminding Tommy and Judd how much their friendship means. I’m not going to lie, I was pretty worried about those two after last week’s four-way dinner fiasco. (You knew things were bad when Grace and Trevor started exchanging words.)

Elsewhere in the two-part finale event, “Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert (guest star Chad Lowe) asks him for help, and as T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day, tragedy strikes,” according to Fox’s official synopsis.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of the 9-1-1: Lone Star finale, then drop a comment with your predictions for the episode below.