9-1-1: Lone Star Leaves Two Characters' Fates in Limbo Ahead of Season Finale

Don’t get us wrong, we’re still excited to see #Tarlos walk down the aisle next week, but after Tuesday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, we’re worried about what else the finale may hold.

Let’s start with Wyatt, who’s currently undergoing spinal surgery after a biking accident left hm with brain swelling and multiple broken vertebrae. Tommy was the one to deliver the bad news to Judd, which is sure to put their squabble from earlier into perspective.

Prior to this tragic turn of events, the 126 became divided (firefighters vs. paramedics) over a disagreement Judd and Tommy had on a call, for which he called in HR to discipline her. The duo’s drama then spread to their significant others, resulting in a disastrous double date that ended with Judd, Tommy, Trevor and Grace all getting kicked out of a fancy restaurant for fighting. (Hey, at least their appetizers are on the house.)

Meanwhile, Owen had some good news for a very worried TK: He tested negative for the Huntington’s gene, which means TK is also in the clear. Unfortunately, we only got to revel in this relief for about two seconds before the show went full Lone Star on us.

Following a full episode of brotherly bonding, Robert told Owen that he intends to bring his wife and kids to the #TarlosWedding so everyone can finally meet. (Yay!) But he also said he intends to stay in Texas after his family returns home, and he requested that Owen help him die. (Not yay. Not yay at all.)

OK, let’s get our thoughts out ahead of next week’s season finale: What will Owen tell his poor brother? Is Wyatt’s career as a firefighter already over, if he even survives? And whose side are you on in the great Tommy vs. Judd throwdown of 2023? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.