Riverdale Video: Reggie Joins the Team — But Which Girl Catches His Eye?

A new hunk has arrived at Riverdale High… though he should look familiar to Riverdale fans.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at this Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), with Charles Melton making his Season 7 debut as Reggie Mantle in the 1950s timeline. (Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously told TVLine that Melton would be appearing later in the season due to a scheduling conflict.) In the scene above, Archie introduces his pals to new arrival Reggie, who’s been recruited to join the basketball team. It’s clear, though, that Veronica wants to recruit him to join her roster of boyfriends, based on the flirty questions she throws his way.

Reggie turns his attention in a surprising direction, though: towards Betty (!), with Reggie asking her if she’s on the cheerleading squad along with Cheryl. Plus, he’ll be staying at Archie’s house right next door to Betty, too. Could we see him and Betty engage in a little late-night peek-a-boo like she and Archie just did?

She’ll have to get in line behind Veronica, though: Ronnie continues her pursuit of Reggie by suggesting he join her for a matinee at her newly acquired movie theater the Babylonium. Will she succeed in snaring the new boy in town? Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then tell us in the comments: Who would you like to see Reggie pair up with?