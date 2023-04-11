Riverdale Boss Answers a Burning Season 7 Question: Where's Reggie?

One of Riverdale‘s main cast members didn’t make the leap back to the 1950s… at least not yet.

Archie and his pals are back in high school again in the gee-golly ’50s in the CW drama’s current seventh and final season (Wednesdays at 9/8c), but Charles Melton’s Reggie was conspicuously missing from Season 7’s first two episodes. He was only briefly mentioned at the beginning of the season premiere when Jughead noted his absence. (And spoiler alert: Reggie doesn’t appear in this week’s episode, either.) So is Melton’s extended absence this season due to an off-screen scheduling conflict? Or are the writers saving Reggie for a future storyline?

“It was a little bit of both,” Riverdale showunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells TVLine, admitting that “there was a scheduling conflict.” (Melton has been in demand lately, with appearances on Peacock’s Poker Face and Hulu’s History of the World: Part II.) “But even before that came up,” he adds, “we had talked about saving Reggie and giving him a big entrance a little bit later in the season for a big Hoosiers story and School Ties story that we’re telling later with the basketball team.”

So we will get to see Reggie Mantle decked out in 1950s garb later this season when Melton returns from his absence, which Aguirre-Sacasa says was more of a creative choice than anything: “Even before the scheduling conflict came up, we were thinking: ‘Ooh, we might hold Reggie a little bit before his return.'”

Are you looking forward to Reggie’s return? And how are you liking Riverdale‘s final season so far?