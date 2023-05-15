The Voice: One of Your Top Picks Is Replacing Blake Shelton

The Voice has named Blake Shelton’s successor.

Country music superstar Reba McEntire — one of TVLine readers’ top picks to succeed Shelton — will serve as a coach during Season 24. She’ll be joined by Niall Horan (returning for his second consecutive season as coach), John Legend (returning after a one-season break) and Gwen Stefani (who last served as a coach during Season 22).

That means that neither Kelly Clarkson (who has coached Seasons 14-21 and 23) nor Chance the Rapper (who made his debut alongside Horan for Season 23) are returning to the NBC reality competition this fall.

McEntire has a long history with The Voice, having served as Shelton’s first-ever team advisor back in Season 1, briefly coached contestants during Season 8, and served as Mega Mentor during Season 23 — but this will be the first time she stakes claim to a red chair.

Shelton announced last October that he’d be leaving The Voice after its current cycle (which wraps with a two-night finale airing Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23). He was one of the four original coaches when the series premiered on NBC in 2011, along with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine. Green left after Season 5, and Aguilera left after Season 10. Levine stuck around until Season 16, exiting the show in 2019.

Shelton has coached every season of The Voice so far, with eight of his vocalists winning the grand prize.

