Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After Upcoming Season — Read Statement

The Voice‘s longest-tenured coach is hanging up his revolving chair: Country star Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC singing competition since its 2011 debut, is leaving the show after the upcoming Season 23.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Shelton was one of the four original coaches on The Voice when it premiered on NBC in 2011, along with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine. Green left after Season 5, and Aguilera left after Season 10. Levine stuck around until Season 16, exiting the show in 2019. Shelton has coached every season of The Voice so far, with eight of his vocalists winning the grand prize.

NBC has renewed The Voice for Season 23 — set to air next spring — with new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan joining veterans Kelly Clarkson and Shelton on the coaching panel. Shelton is also one of the four coaches on The Voice‘s current season, along with Camila Cabello, John Legend and Stefani.

