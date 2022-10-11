The Voice Renewed, Adds Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper as New Coaches

The Voice is coming back next year, and there’ll be a couple of new faces sitting in those revolving chairs.

NBC has renewed the long-running singing competition for Season 23, the network announced on Tuesday, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining the show as new coaches. They’ll be on the Season 23 panel alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. (Season 23 will also be Shelton’s last season as a coach on The Voice; read the full story here.)

Best known as a member of UK boy band One Direction, Horan has since released a pair of solo albums, with 2017’s Flicker debuting at the top of the Billboard album charts. “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach,” Horan said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

Chance the Rapper is a Grammy-winning hip-hop artist and producer (Coloring Book) who releases his own music via streaming without being signed to a major label. “I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Debuting in 2011, The Voice has been a ratings mainstay for NBC, consistently ranking in the Nielsen Top 20 for all shows in total viewers. It’s also won the Emmy for best reality competition program three times, most recently in 2017. The current season features Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani as coaches.