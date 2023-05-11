The Equalizer will reveal another secret from Robyn’s pre-vigilante life in this Sunday’s episode (CBS, 8/7c).

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Robyn recounting the night of her father’s murder, which occurred 30 years ago, when she was 17. As you’ll see in the clip, Robyn tells Mel she called her dad to pick her up after a night of partying. Unbeknownst to Robyn, he didn’t show because he was carjacked and then killed. The teen got the tough news after she walked home.

Robyn isn’t opening up for the sake of baring her soul; she may have an opportunity to solve her father’s murder after receiving a tip. This scenario could play out in so many ways. Will she uncover the truth by the episode’s end, or will the mystery become an ongoing storyline? Will she become obsessed with getting revenge? After all, we saw how driven she was in pursuit of her nemesis, Mason Quinn.

Will Robyn learn new information about her father that changes everything? Will viewers learn that his death set her on a path to becoming the warrior she is today? With just two more episodes to go in Season 3, the show is ripe for another cliffhanger.

Press PLAY on the sneak peek at the top of the post, then share your thoughts in the comments: How long do you think it will take Robyn to solve her father’s murder?