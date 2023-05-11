Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang on CW Show's Cancellation: 'I Love You, Nicky Shen'

Kung Fu star Olivia Liang is opening up about the CW show’s cancellation on Thursday.

The actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to the series, which ran on the network for three seasons. “It has been the honor of my f–king life to work with this group of humans,” she wrote. “We made a historic three seasons of a show. First predominantly Asian cast in a one-hour network drama. First Asian American female showrunner. I don’t have enough words (or room in this carousel) to express my gratitude to my showrunners, my writers, my cast, my stunt team, my f–king crew… I love you all.”

“I truly won the lottery,” she continued. “They are all the kindest, smartest, funniest, most hard-working people in the biz. I am so so so proud of the work we did. Thank you to everyone who invited us into your homes and watched our little show that could. Cheers to Kung Fu, the show that changed my life forever. I love you, Nicky Shen.”

The series followed Nicky Shen (Liang), a Chinese American woman who dropped out of college following a quarter-life crisis. After a life-altering journey to an isolated monastery in China, she returned home to find the town rife with corruption and crime. Using her martial arts skills and Shaolin values, she protected her community and brought criminals to justice.

In addition to Liang (Legacies), the show also starred Eddie Liu as Nicky’s love interest Henry, Jon Prasida as Nicky’s brother Ryan, Shannon Dang as Nicky’s tech-savvy older sister Althea, Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan, Gavin Stenhouse as Nicky’s ex-boyfriend Evan and Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling.

Kung Fu was created by Christina M. Kim, who served as showrunner and executive producer alongside co-showrunner Robert Berens (Supernatural).

The CW also cancelled Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters on Thursday, with Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming and Gotham Knights still awaiting their fate.