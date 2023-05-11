R.I.P. Jacklyn Zeman: GH's Laura Wright 'Struggling' to Accept the Death of Her 'Incredible' TV Mother

General Hospital‘s Laura Wright is paying tribute to her longtime TV mother Jacklyn Zeman, who died Wednesday at the age of 70 following a short battle with cancer.

“I’m struggling to wrap my head around this,” Wright lamented Thursday morning on Instagram. “I’m so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman. Jackie told the best stories, had an incredible spirit and lived such an amazing life. She loved working on GH. She adored her daughters and lit up when talking about her grandchildren. Saying she will be missed is an understatement. Thank you Jackie for sharing your heart and soul with all of us. Much love to [her daughters] Cassidy and Lacey.”

Wright joined GH as Carly Spencer, the daughter of Zeman’s Bobbie, in 2005, following in the footsteps of previous portrayers Tamara Braun and the character’s originator, Sarah Brown.

“The world has lost an absolutely unique and beautiful spirit,” Brown shared in her own Instagram tribute. “I don’t have all the words in this moment to express my gratitude to this beautiful feminine human who helped me so much during my time on General Hospital. Mourning her loss along with the millions of people all over the world who loved watching her shine. Much love to you Momma. Rest well.” (For additional tributes to Zeman, click here.)

Zeman’s death was announced late Wednesday by GH executive producer Frank Valentini, who tweeted, “On behalf of our General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”