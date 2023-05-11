The long wait for the Starz drama Heels will soon be over.

Season 2 of the series starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will premiere Friday, July 28 at 10/9c, TVLine has confirmed. (Entertainment Weekly first reported the news.) Additionally, the episode will be available at midnight for Starz app users.

The streamer also released new photos from the upcoming season, which you can check out below.

Heels centers on Jack Spade (Amell), a family man and wrestler with big dreams to expand the Duffy Wrestling League beyond its small-town roots — which is made even more difficult by rival company Florida Wrestling Dystopia attempting to poach his kid brother Ace (Ludwig).

Season 1 — which aired back in 2021 — ended with Jack and Ace exchanging real blows in the ring, and Crystal (Kelli Berglund) becoming the DWL’s first female champion. Series creator Michael Waldron (Loki) previously opened up to TVLine about his hopes for Season 2, including the potential to explore the fallout from that main event match. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“You can argue that some of the best matches and storylines [in wrestling] are happening in the women’s division. There’s that same opportunity for growth and expansion within the DWL, so it’s going to be interesting to see what Jack does with them,” Waldron said. “Kelli Berglund is obviously incredible, and what it would be like to bring in some rivals for her could be a lot of fun.”

In addition to Amell and Ludwig, the show also stars Kelli Berglund, Chris Bauer, Mike O’Malley (who pulls double duty as showrunner), Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Alison Luff and Mary McCormack.

Plus, Trey Tucker (who plays Bobby Pin) and Robby Ramos (as Diego Cottonmouth) have been promoted from recurring to series-regular status for the new season.

Are you exited for Heels Season 2? Share your thoughts and predictions below.